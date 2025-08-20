Home / Companies / News / Infosys gives 80% bonus to majority of employees for first quarter

Infosys gives 80% bonus to majority of employees for first quarter

Infosys has rolled out an average 80 per cent performance bonus for Q1, linked to employee ratings across PL4-PL6 levels, following stronger-than-expected quarterly growth

Infosys
The company said that individual performance bonus letters will be uploaded to employees’ e-dockets. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Infosys has given an average performance bonus of 80 per cent for the first quarter to a majority of its employees, according to an internal memo.
 
The payout percentages are linked to performance ratings across levels, the company said. For employees at level PL4, an ‘outstanding’ rating translates to a bonus payment of 89 per cent, while those who ‘met expectations’ are rewarded with 80 per cent.
 
At PL5 and PL6 levels, the bonus amounts range between 78–87 per cent and 75–85 per cent, respectively. Employees rated ‘needs attention’ have also been given payouts of 80 per cent, 78 per cent, and 75 per cent at PL4, PL5, and PL6 categories.
 
Infosys did not immediately respond to Business Standard’s request for comment.
 
The payments follow the company’s better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, with 3.8 per cent growth on a constant currency basis. Larger rival TCS, in contrast, reported a 3.1 per cent decline in revenue. Infosys also narrowed its guidance range, indicating greater visibility into deals despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
 
The company said that individual performance bonus letters will be uploaded to employees’ e-dockets. The majority of its workforce, spanning junior to mid-senior levels, will be eligible for the payout. There was no confirmation on the timing and corpus of bonus payments for senior management.
 
IT companies have been opening up on annual hikes and variable payouts recently. TCS and Cognizant have announced employee hikes effective September and November, respectively. Wipro is yet to announce when it will provide salary increases to its workforce.
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

