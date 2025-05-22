Bengaluru-headquartered Century Real Estate aims to unlock ₹14,000 crore in Gross Development Value (GDV) over the next five years, following the successful securing of ₹1,850 crore in debt funding.

The funding, led by Ares Asia and SC Lowy, will support both ongoing and upcoming projects in the city across residential and commercial verticals.

The funding round, led by Ares Asia, brought in approximately ₹1,600 crore in two tranches, with SC Lowy contributing ₹250 crore.

ALSO READ: Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: PAT jumps 20.7% to ₹277 cr on higher income Speaking on the funds raised, Ravindra Pai, managing director, Century Real Estate, said: “Securing the fund is a testament to the trust our financial partners place in Century Real Estate’s vision and execution. With Bengaluru’s real estate market witnessing unprecedented demand for both residential and Grade A commercial spaces, this capital infusion empowers us to accelerate our expansion, deliver world-class developments, and reinforce our leadership in the industry.”

“Balancing both residential and commercial growth, we are committed to meeting the high demand for premium living and business spaces. Our strong FY25 performance has set the foundation for an ambitious year ahead, and we remain dedicated to shaping Bengaluru’s skyline with innovative, high-quality spaces,” added Pai. The company, which competes with the likes of Assetz, Shriram Properties and Concorde, believes the real estate market in the country’s tech hub remains robust, driven by rising demand for Grade A commercial and office spaces. Moreover, micro-markets in the northern and eastern corridors are emerging as key residential and commercial hubs, spurred by enhanced metro connectivity and northern Bengaluru’s strategic proximity to the airport.