Chimetech Holding divests 1% stake in Delhivery worth Rs 360 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:47 PM IST
Chimetech Holding on Friday divested 1 per cent stake in logistics and supply chain firm Delhivery for Rs 360 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chimetech Holding Ltd sold more than 76.64 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.04 per cent stake in Delhivery.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 470.01 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 360.25 crore.

As of December 2023, Chimetech Holding Ltd owned 1.31 per cent shareholding in Delhivery.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

The scrip of Delhivery declined 1.78 per cent to settle at Rs 464.70 apiece on the NSE.

In another bulk deal on the NSE, Amansa Holdings offloaded shares of pharmaceutical company Suven Pharmaceuticals for Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction.

Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals at an average price of Rs 689.19 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 215.48 crore, as per the data.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable picked up 15.74 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 698.15 per piece.

This took the deal value to Rs 109.88 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Suven Pharmaceuticals shares could not be ascertained.

On Friday, shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals rallied 12.49 per cent to close at Rs 708 apiece on the NSE.

Topics :DelhiverylogisticsNSEDivestment

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

