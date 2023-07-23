Home / Companies / News / China's Alibaba says will not join Ant Group proposed share buyback

China's Alibaba says will not join Ant Group proposed share buyback

Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6% of its equity interest earlier this month, a day after it was fined $984 million by Beijing for violating laws and regulations

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in affiliate Ant Group's proposed repurchase of shares, but would maintain its shareholding in the company.
 
Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6% of its equity interest earlier this month, a day after it was fined $984 million by Beijing for violating laws and regulations.
 
Online retail giant Alibaba, which spun off Ant 12 years ago retains a 33% stake.
 
The fine has fuelled hopes that a years-long regulatory crackdown on the company has ended, which could allow it to secure a financial holding company licence, focus on growth, and eventually, revive its plans for a stock market listing.
 
(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

Also Read

Alibaba's founder Jack Ma seen in China after long absence: Report

Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

China to end Ant Group's regulatory revamp with fine of $1.1 bn: Report

Bain to buy 90% stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing for Rs 1,600 cr

Offering all necessary assistance to Adani Wilmar: Jumbotail on FIR

Narayana Murthy's Catamaran aims to double AUM to $2 billion in 5 yrs

IndiGrid to raise Rs 27.5 billion for acquisition, refinancing old debt

Threads see dip in engagement: Here's what brands, creators think of future

Topics :ChinaAlibaba

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story