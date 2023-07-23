Home / Companies / News / Offering all necessary assistance to Adani Wilmar: Jumbotail on FIR

Offering all necessary assistance to Adani Wilmar: Jumbotail on FIR

B2B e-commerce firm Jumbotail on Sunday said it is offering all necessary assistance to identify vendors from whom counterfeit Fortune brand oil products were shipped to its warehouse.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A Jumbotail spokesperson said that Adani Wilmar contacted the company about certain alleged counterfeited products.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar has lodged a police complaint against Nexus Venture and Kalakar Capital-backed Jumbotail for allegedly distributing counterfeit products in the name of its "Fortune" brand.

"As soon as we received their communication we checked our systems and proactively shared the details of stock available in one of our locations. Based on our information they visited our location to inspect the stocks. We continue to offer all assistance to the Adani team to identify the original source of the vendors from whom the products were procure," the spokesperson said.

Adani Wilmar on Saturday said that it lodged an FIR through their agency against Jumbotail Pvt Ltd reporting the distribution of counterfeit products on the latter's platform.

Acting upon this complaint, the law enforcement authorities immediately conducted a raid at Jumbotail's warehouse, wherein alarming quantities of counterfeit products bearing the 'Fortune' brand name, the flagship brand of Adani Wilmar were seized.

The seized products included 126 pet bottles of Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil (1-litre pack), 37 fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil (1-litre pouches), and 16 pet bottles of Mustard Oil (1-litre pack) without the lid, Adani Wilmar had said.

The Jumbotail spokesperson said that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit products and it takes strict measures to ensure only original products are sold through its platform.

"We will continue to provide all necessary assistance to Adani Wilmar and the law enforcement authorities to trace the original source of the said alleged counterfeit products," the spokesperson said.

Topics :Adani WilmarCompanies

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

