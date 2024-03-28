CIL tops annual growth target, achieves 610.8 MT supply to power sector

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has surpassed its annual supply target of 610 million tonnes to the thermal power sector, achieving 610.8 MT till March 27, a company official said.

This marks the highest coal supply till date to the power sector, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CIL's coal supply to the sector rose by 29.3 million tonnes in absolute volume terms compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, he said.

The miner's current average daily supply to coal-fired plants stands at 1.76 million tonnes, reflecting the growing demand from the power sector, according to a company statement.

ALSO READ: Coal India achieves remarkable growth without major management rejig

CIL is aiming at boosting production in the wake of the estimated peak demand for electricity of 250 GW this summer.

In 2022-23, offtake to power plants reached 586.6 million tonnes, surpassing the commitment of 565 million tonnes, the official said.

As per data, coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants stood at 47.1 million tonnes as of March 26, an increase of 13.7 million tonnes as against the corresponding period last year.