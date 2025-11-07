Coal India, DVC form ₹21,000 cr JV for thermal power project in Jharkhand

Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) have signed a joint venture agreement to set up a Rs 21,000-crore, 1,600 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant at DVC’s Chandrapura Thermal Power Station in Jharkhand, CIL said in a statement.

What does the new Coal India–DVC power project involve?

The project will add two ultra-supercritical units of 800 MW each. Coal will be supplied by CIL’s Jharkhand-based subsidiary, Central Coalfields Ltd. The companies will hold equal stakes in the venture.

The plant is expected to begin commercial operations by FY 2031-32. As a brownfield expansion, all infrastructure facilities, including land — often a major hurdle for new projects — are already in possession, the statement said.