Coal India output falls 3.9% in September to 48.97 MT amid monsoon impact

State-owned CIL on Wednesday reported a 3.9 per cent decline in production to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) in September.

The drop in production comes in spite of the government making efforts to increase coal output to bring down the import of dry fuel.

The company's output was 50.94 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

However, no reasons were given by the company for the decline.

CIL subsidiaries, which registered a drop in production in September, are Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).