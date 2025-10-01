Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

Despite repeated media queries on the status of Tata Sons’ de-registration request, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra declined to comment, saying the regulator does not discuss company-specific issues.

He indicated, however, that Tata Sons — a core investment company — will continue to operate as long as its registration remains valid.

“Any entity which has a registration, till it is not cancelled, will continue to do its business,” Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference.

Tata Sons, categorised as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), had a deadline of 30 September to list on the exchanges, along with other upper layer NBFCs such as HDB Financial and Tata Capital. Tata Sons had applied for de-registration, which the RBI confirmed in January this year was under consideration, when releasing the updated list of upper layer NBFCs.