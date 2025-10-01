Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra declined to comment on Tata Sons' deregistration request, saying registered entities continue operations until their registration is cancelled

Tata Sons
Image: Bloomberg
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite repeated media queries on the status of Tata Sons’ de-registration request, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra declined to comment, saying the regulator does not discuss company-specific issues.
 
He indicated, however, that Tata Sons — a core investment company — will continue to operate as long as its registration remains valid.
 
“Any entity which has a registration, till it is not cancelled, will continue to do its business,” Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference.
 
Tata Sons, categorised as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), had a deadline of 30 September to list on the exchanges, along with other upper layer NBFCs such as HDB Financial and Tata Capital. Tata Sons had applied for de-registration, which the RBI confirmed in January this year was under consideration, when releasing the updated list of upper layer NBFCs.
 
HDB Financial shares were listed a few months ago, while Tata Capital’s initial public offering is scheduled to open this month.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airbus, Tata to set up India's first private helicopter plant in Karnataka

Premium

India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 years

Reliance Brands enters partnership to bring Stella McCartney to India

Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

JICA signs ₹75 mn loan deal with ECOM to boost Asian coffee supply chains

Topics :Tata SonsRBI GovernorNBFC

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story