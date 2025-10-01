Reliance Brands enters partnership to bring Stella McCartney to India

Reliance Brands (RB) has entered into a partnership with British designer Stella McCartney to bring her label to India.

“This strategic collaboration brings Stella McCartney’s distinct blend of sustainable luxury, modern femininity and progressive, cruelty-free values to Indian consumers through a multichannel distribution model showcasing the brand’s ready-to-wear collections as well as its handcrafted vegan accessories and footwear,” RB said in a release.

Founded in 2001 as a conscious luxury brand, Stella McCartney is one of the industry’s most prominent voices in responsible fashion. A lifelong vegetarian, McCartney has never used leather, feathers, fur or exotic skins in her collections.

“Stella McCartney is more than a fashion brand — she is a pioneer of a conscious luxury movement that challenges conventions and redefines the way the world experiences fashion. India’s growing base of environmentally aware, style-conscious consumers presents the perfect landscape for Stella’s mission to thrive. We are proud to bring her powerful vision to India,” a Reliance Brands spokesperson said. The brand retails across 47 locations, out of which 36 are directly owned and 11 are franchise stores in cities such as London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and New York. It also has a presence across 651 department stores and boutiques in 71 countries.