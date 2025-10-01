Home / Companies / News / India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 years

India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 years

With two boutiques in India presently -- in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza and in New Delhi's Emporio Mall-- the brand is looking to expand its retail network to drive growth by doubling its network

Bvlgari
premium
Burdese is in India as the brand brings its famed Serpenti Infinito Exhibition, starting Thursday. Image credit: Wikipedia
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Italian luxury goods brand Bvlgari is planning to double the number of boutiques in India and expects the country to become a part of its top ten markets over the next three years, a top company executive said on Wednesday.
 
“India is among the main countries for us when it comes to growth potential. While it is small market right now, it is a country with a strong sensibility of real, meaningful luxury, and in the next two-three years will enter our top 10 charts if we continue to flourish as we are,” Laura Burdese, deputy chief executive officer at Bvlgari, told Business Standard.
 
With two boutiques in India presently -- in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza and in New Delhi’s Emporio Mall-- the brand is looking to expand its retail network to drive growth by doubling its network.
 
“We are looking at more than doubling our network to five boutiques next year with a second boutique in Mumbai and new ones in Kolkata and Hyderabad. On top of that, we are also exploring tying up with selective multi-brand watch retailers,” said Burdese. 
 
“We will also be bringing a new concept store to the country, which will have a revamped concept and image. This will be quite a significant footprint, that will allow us to be closer to the Indian consumer,” she added.
 
Bvlgari, which has introduced Indian inspired pieces like the mangalsutra and kada, is also developing more such localised products.
 
Burdese is in India as the brand brings its famed Serpenti Infinito Exhibition, starting Thursday.
 
“We started working on this project two years ago and after successful edition in China and Korea, we decided to close in India, a country with whom we’ve had a long term love story spanning decades,” she said, adding, “Bvlgari has always been inspired by Indian art, gems and stones, and culture.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airbus, Tata to set up India's first private helicopter plant in Karnataka

Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

JICA signs ₹75 mn loan deal with ECOM to boost Asian coffee supply chains

Accel, Anthropic to host India's first Developer Day on Oct 11 in Bengaluru

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL raises ₹1,100 cr NCDs to replace costly debt

Topics :Company & Industry NewsLuxury brands

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story