Coal India posts 4.6% output growth in December, but offtake drops 5.2%

Coal India on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in production and a 5.2 per cent fall in offtake in December.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:31 PM IST
The miner, along with its eight subsidiaries, produced 75.7 million tonnes (MT) of coal in December 2025, higher than 72.4 MT in the same month in 2024.

However, the offtake was at 64.9 MT in the month under review, lower than 68.5 MT in December 2024.

Coal India's cumulative production fell by 2.6 per cent to 529.2 MT in April-December FY26 from 543.4 MT in the nine-month period of the preceding FY25.

Offtake during the period also slipped 2.2 per cent to 544.7 MT from 557 MT in April-December 2024-25.

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is India's largest coal mining company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsIndustry NewsCoal India

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

