Home / Companies / News / Coal India's April offtake drops 1.2% to 63.4 MT from year-ago level

Coal India's April offtake drops 1.2% to 63.4 MT from year-ago level

Coal production by Coal India was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period, the filing added

Coal India
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said its coal offtake dropped by 1.2 per cent to 63.4 million tonnes (MT) in April over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The offtake of the dry fuel by Coal India was at 64.2 MT in the year-ago period, the public sector undertaking said in a regulatory filing.

Coal offtake refers to the volume of coal supplied from a coal pithead. It's different from coal production as it can include previously stored coal.

Meanwhile, coal production by Coal India was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period, the filing added.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

Also Read

Premium

Statsguru: Coal reigns supreme as India's clean energy remains elusive

Premium

In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

Coal India eyeing lithium blocks in Australia, Argentina: Chairman Prasad

Coal India to increase coal price by Rs 10 per tonne from April 16

Coal India produces 781 MT in FY25; 7% less than company's target

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes (MT).

Coal India Ltd is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Priority Jewels files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Reliance Power signs 25-year SECI pact for solar and battery project

SC scraps JSW Steel's Bhushan Power & Steel resolution, orders liquidation

Hero MotoCorp dispatches dip 43% in April, hit by production pause

Delay in Greenko stake sale as weak markets, low valuations weigh

Topics :coal sectorCoal India LimitedCoal IndiaCoal India Ltd

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story