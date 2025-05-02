Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp dispatches dip 43% in April, hit by production pause

Hero MotoCorp dispatches dip 43% in April, hit by production pause

Domestic sales declined to 288,524 units last month, down from 5,13,296 units in April last year

Hero MotoCorp
Exports stood at 16,882 units last month as against 20,289 units in the year-ago period
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its dispatches to dealers declined 43 per cent to 3,05,406 units in April hit by a three-day production pause at four plants.

The company dispatched 5,33,585 units to dealers in April last year.

Domestic sales declined to 288,524 units last month, down from 5,13,296 units in April last year.

Exports stood at 16,882 units last month as against 20,289 units in the year-ago period.

The company said it recorded 5.05 lakh registrations for its internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers in April. The company has maintained a consistent month-on-month increase in retail market share throughout 2025, it added.

As part of a planned operational strategy, the company implemented a temporary production halt from April 17-19 at its Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana facilities to facilitate supply chain alignment and conduct scheduled maintenance and infrastructure enhancements; normalisation is anticipated in May, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delay in Greenko stake sale as weak markets, low valuations weigh

Adani's Vizhinjam port to expand capacity with launch of second phase

Premium

Jana Small Finance Bank may apply for universal bank licence this month

Creativity, not code, main driver India's future economy: Adobe CEO

Premium

Anmol Jaggi-linked company bought luxe apartment in DLF Magnolias

Topics :Hero groupHero MotoCorpvehicle sales

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story