Coal Ministry extends last date for registration under Star Rating policy

The last date for registration of coal and lignite mines under Star Rating programme has been extended until July 25, an official statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
On May 30, 2023, a notification was issued for the registration of all coal and lignite mines for the Star Rating of the financial year 2022-23. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
The government's Star Rating policy aims to evaluate mines based on various factors across seven key parameters namely, mining operations, environment-related parameters, adoption of technologies, best mining practices, economic performance, rehabilitation & resettlement, worker-related compliance and safety & security.

"Extended the last date for registration and self-evaluation for Star Rating of coal and lignite mines from 15th July to 25th July 2023, In an effort to facilitate greater participation and ensure accurate self-evaluation," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

On May 30, 2023, a notification was issued for the registration of all coal and lignite mines for the Star Rating of the financial year 2022-23.

Following this, the Star Rating portal became accessible for registration from June 1, 2023 and the response has been encouraging. 377 mines have registered on the portal as of July 14, 2023. 

Topics :Coal ministryCoal India

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

