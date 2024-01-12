Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of the Coca-Cola Company, on Friday announced the transfer of operations in three territories in northern India.

The beverage major will refranchise its bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar and the Northeast India plus West Bengal to local partners.

The Rajasthan market will be owned and operated by Kandhari Global Beverages (it comprises Enrich Agro Food Products and Kandhari Beverages). Kandhari operates in parts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

SLMG Beverages, who manages operations in Uttarakhand, will own the Bihar market besides parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

The northeast market and select places in West Bengal will be owned and operated by Moon Beverages, which currently handles parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“This business transfer marks a significant decision for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages,” said Juan Pablo Rodriguez, chief executive officer, HCCB India.

“It ensures the right level of investments can be undertaken in all parts of the business, while bringing both scale and contiguity to the business. We are in the long-term growth prospects of our beverages business in India and believe this move will help accelerate the Coca??'Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities,” he said.

HCCB operates 16 factories spread in India and recently announced an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Gujarat.

"We are committed to building stronger and more sustainable local businesses in India,” said Sundeep Bajoria, vice-president, India Operations, for Coca??'Cola India.

“As we set ourselves for further growth in the Indian market, these transfers will direct investments into innovation, infrastructure, technical capabilities, talent acquisition, and business expansion while strengthening existing capabilities to deliver unparalleled beverage experiences to our consumers,” he said.