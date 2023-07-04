Home / Companies / News / Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 440.25 crore in Apr-Jun quarter

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 440.25 crore in Apr-Jun quarter

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Tuesday reported a total default of Rs 440.25 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company's total outstanding from unlisted debt securities such as NCDs and NCRPS is Rs 244.77 crore. Of this, the total amount of default as of date is Rs 200 crore along with an interest of Rs 44.77 crore, CDEL said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Tuesday reported a total default of Rs 440.25 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023.

Its "total financial indebtedness of listed entity including short term and long term debt" is Rs 465.25 crore, the company stated in a regulatory filing to bourses.   

According to CDEL, its total outstanding amount is Rs 220.48 crore from loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions.

Of this, CDEL defaulted on Rs 189.70 crore as well as an interest payment of Rs 5.78 crore as of date.

The company's total outstanding from unlisted debt securities such as NCDs and NCRPS is Rs 244.77 crore. Of this, the total amount of default as of date is Rs 200 crore along with an interest of Rs 44.77 crore, CDEL said.

The company is trying to pair its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled it down from the time when the trouble started after the death of founder Chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019.

In March 2020, CDEL announced repaying Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after concluding a deal with Blackstone Group to sell its technology business park.

Earlier this year, capital markets regulator SEBI had also levied a penalty of Rs 26 crore on CDEL for failing to stop the diversion of Rs 3,535 crore from the company's subsidiaries.

CDEL is trying to recover the amount legally from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL). 

Also Read

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 436.06 crore in Jan-Mar qtr

Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure

Hiring intentions to remain marginally low in Apr-Jun quarter: Survey

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

440 jobs given by Delhi govt since 2015, Kejriwal lying about figure: BJP

SAIL crude steel YoY output grows by 8% in Apr-June qtr; sales rise by 24%

Fantasy sports platforms clock Rs 2,800 cr in gross revenue during IPL

LTIMindtree to replace HDFC on Nifty50 benchmark with effect from 13 July

Meta loses EU court fight over German antitrust crackdown on data

SAMIL to acquire 81% stake in Honda Motor arm for Rs 1,059 crore

Topics :Coffee Day EnterprisesCompanies

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story