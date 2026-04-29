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Cognizant to cut jobs under AI-led restructuring, eyes cost savings

Cognizant plans layoffs and restructuring under Project Leap, focusing on AI-led transformation, productivity gains, and cost savings amid a challenging macro environment

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant
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Cognizant declined to comment on how many people will be affected but said the redundancies will be across geographies and all parts of the company. The industry thumb rule is a severance cost of about $100 million for every 10,000 employees.(Photo: Cognizant)
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:27 PM IST
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Cognizant is likely to lay off thousands of people as part of its biggest restructuring programme as it looks to improve productivity, increase efficiency, and reset skill demands at a time when the macroeconomic environment has turned more uncertain.
 
The company, listed on the Nasdaq, will incur an employee severance charge of $200–270 million between April and December and another $30–50 million of personnel charges as part of its Project Leap.
 
The project, announced on Wednesday as part of the company’s first-quarter results, aims to transform the company’s operating model by investing more in AI capabilities and offerings, upskilling the workforce, realigning it to market demands, and improving productivity. That will help it garner savings of $200–300 million this year and boost margins by 20–40 basis points.
 
“The pyramid structure is changing and it will be broader at the base with people at the bottom being AI native. Humans are not the way to look for value. It is one of the input parameters. Rather, enterprises have to own outcomes for their clients and price their products and services to deliver this outcome,” chief executive officer Ravi Kumar said.
 
Cognizant declined to comment on how many people will be affected but said the redundancies will be across geographies and all parts of the company. The industry thumb rule is a severance cost of about $100 million for every 10,000 employees.
 
The move mirrors that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which laid off 12,000 people in July — mostly mid-level and senior managers — who were thought to be not equipped with the latest technologies.
 
Most of the company’s employees are based in India, and the impact could be significant. As of December 31, it had about 351,600 employees, with 256,900 in India, 41,600 in North America, 14,600 in Continental Europe, and 7,800 in the United Kingdom. The total rose to 357,600 at the end of March.
 
The decision to lay off employees comes on the same day the company said it will buy Astreya, an IT services and technology provider focused on AI infrastructure and data centre services, for an undisclosed sum. Reports peg the deal at about $600 million.
 
This is the second restructuring programme under Kumar after the NextGen programme three years ago, when Cognizant spent $400 million over two years to restructure operations amid sluggish growth rates. That resulted in eliminating 3,500 non-billable roles and corporate functions besides reducing its real estate footprint.
 
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Cognizant undertook a Fit for Growth programme, which envisaged total restructuring charges of $170–200 million, leading to annual gross savings of $500–550 million. It also targeted laying off about 10,000 employees, driving efficiency, reducing costs, streamlining the operating model, and winning more digital deals.
 
For the last three months, the company’s revenue was up 5.8 per cent to $5.4 billion and 3.9 per cent in constant currency. Net income was flat at $662 million, while adjusted operating margin was up 10 basis points to 15.6 per cent compared to a year earlier.

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceCognizantIT layoffs

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

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