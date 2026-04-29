Cognizant to cut jobs under AI-led restructuring, eyes cost savings

The move mirrors that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which laid off 12,000 people in July — mostly mid-level and senior managers — who were thought to be not equipped with the latest technologies.
Most of the company’s employees are based in India, and the impact could be significant. As of December 31, it had about 351,600 employees, with 256,900 in India, 41,600 in North America, 14,600 in Continental Europe, and 7,800 in the United Kingdom. The total rose to 357,600 at the end of March.
The decision to lay off employees comes on the same day the company said it will buy Astreya, an IT services and technology provider focused on AI infrastructure and data centre services, for an undisclosed sum. Reports peg the deal at about $600 million.