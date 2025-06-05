Vedanta exploring using biodiesel in CV fleet in Odisha's Jharsuguda plant

On the World Environment Day, Indian mining and metals firm Vedanta Ltd said on Thursday that it is exploring using biodiesel in the commercial vehicle fleet at its Jharsuguda township in Odisha.
The company, Vedanta Aluminium, said in a statement that it has pledged to decarbonise 100 per cent of its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030.
Towards this effort, the company is exploring the use of biodiesel in its commercial vehicle fleet after conducting successful pilot runs to evaluate its feasibility.
Further, it has begun using biomass briquettes made from agricultural residue for co-firing applications at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha and BALCO smelter in Chhattisgarh.
At Lanjigarh refinery unit in Odisha's Kalahandi district, 20 tonnes of biomass are co-fired daily, cutting down over 10,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually, it said.
Similarly, the company has introduced a 10-ton electric forklift at its aluminium plant in Jharsuguda and now operates a large fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts, significantly reducing diesel consumption and emissions across its operations.
"The shift to electric mobility is further reinforced by the recent partnership with Let's DriEV, launched in Vedanta's Jharsuguda township to promote the use of electric vehicles among employees and residents," the company said.
From the responsible sourcing of materials to ensuring energy-efficient manufacturing, Vedanta is committed to creating long-term value while also safeguarding the planet's needs, Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium said in a statement.
"Our aim is to lead the global aluminium industry by example, through setting new benchmarks for sustainable and responsible growth," he said.
