Dr Reddy's, Alvotech join hands to develop biosimilar for cancer treatment

The collaboration combines Dr Reddy's and Alvotech's proven capabilities in biosimilars thereby speeding up the development process

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will be jointly responsible for developing and manufacturing the biosimilar candidate.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has joined hands with global biotech firm Alvotech to co-develop and commercialise a biosimilar product for treating multiple types of cancer.

The Hyderabad-based drug major has entered into a collaboration and license agreement to co-develop, manufacture and commercialize a biosimilar candidate to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for global markets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is indicated for the treatment of numerous cancer types.

In 2024, worldwide sales of Keytruda were USD 29.5 billion.

The collaboration combines Dr Reddy's and Alvotech's proven capabilities in biosimilars thereby speeding up the development process and extending the global reach for this biosimilar candidate, the company noted. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will be jointly responsible for developing and manufacturing the biosimilar candidate and sharing costs and responsibilities, it stated.

Subject to certain exceptions, each party will have the right to commercialise the product globally, it added.

"Oncology has been a top focus therapy area for us and this collaboration will further enhance our capabilities in oncology, as pembrolizumab currently represents one of the most critical therapies in immuno-oncology," Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli said.

Alvotech chairman and CEO Robert Wessman said the agreement demonstrates Alvotech's ability to leverage its dedicated R&D and manufacturing platform for biosimilars, accelerating the expansion of its pipeline by pursuing growing global markets.

"It further enables us to increase the availability of cost-effective, critical biologic medications to patients world-wide," he added.

Dr Reddy's shares were trading 3.49 per cent up at Rs 1,295.80 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

