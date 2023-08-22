Home / Companies / News / Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Colgate Palmolive India is also looking at acquisitions in the personal care segment and is looking at not only direct-to-consumer companies but also legacy companies to acquire

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
colgate

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Colgate-Palmolive India is exploring the possibility of bringing products from its global portfolio to India.

At the company’s Brand Day Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer said, “We have a range outside of this country that's wider than what we have in India. We will bring in the best of that range as suitable for this country.”

She added: “Globally, we do have hair, home care, pet care, we have many other categories. And all of them are certainly within our consideration set. Anything that Colgate does globally, is certainly within the consideration set for India.”

Colgate-Palmolive India is also looking at acquisitions in the personal care segment and is looking at not only direct-to-consumer companies but also legacy companies to acquire. 

She also said that the company sees a significant opportunity to grow Palmolive at least twice as fast compared to the rest of the company.

Despite the toothpaste and the toothbrush category having universal penetration in the country, Narasimhan said there was headroom for growth.

Also Read

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

Colgate-Palmolive Q1FY24 results: PAT at 30.5 % YoY at Rs 273.7 crore

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

Titan plans to take on partial debt to fund acquisition of Caratlane shares

Jio Financial continues to be put through wringer of selling pressure

Radico Khaitan underpaid Rs 1,075 crore excise duty to UP govt: CAG

Minor fines imposed on multiple Adani companies over non-compliance

Bridge & Roof bags Rs 1,590 cr EPC contracts for FGD plants in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Colgate PalmoliveColgate

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story