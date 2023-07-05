

Several companies, including Matrimony.com, Shaadi.com, Unacademy, Kuku FM, and TrulyMadly, had previously approached the high court, challenging Google's notice requiring them to use the company's mandated billing route or risk being removed from its Play Store. Four more companies, streaming player Altt, audiobook portal Pratilipi, art and design platform Crafto, and Tamil publisher Ananda Vikatan, have petitioned the Madras High Court for injunctions against Google's payment policy implementation, reported The Economic Times (ET).

'Relief from Google's predatory moves'

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal told ET, "It is clear that companies are hurting due to Google's predatory moves and hence attempting to seek relief from the honourable courts."





Mittal claimed that despite the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) directive that Google should not engage in discrimination and should not impose any conditional billing charges, the company is still "finding loopholes and exploiting developers" while they wait for further directives from the anti-trust body. "Google already takes out a big part of a digital company's revenue through its ad solutions and now it wishes to take out another big chunk using the app store, rendering most of them unviable," he added.

What is the case?

In contrast to the CCI proceedings, which are more general in scope, the cases before the Madras High Court ask for very specific relief against Google.