Five additional brands crossed Rs 100 cr in sales in FY23, says Dabur India



In its annual report, the company stated that five additional brands, which include Honitus, Real Drinks, Odomos and Dabur Herb’l, crossed sales of over Rs 100 crore. Dabur India on Tuesday said that its portfolio now consists of 17 brands with sales between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore.



Burman added that Dabur has made an entry into the spices category with the acquisition of 51 per cent shareholding of Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, and this acquisition is in line with Dabur’s strategic intent to expand its foods business to Rs 500 crore in three years. In a letter to shareholders, Mohit Burman, chairman, Dabur India, said that the company now has 17 brands that are above Rs 100 crore but lesser than Rs 500 crore in size; two brands that are over Rs 500 crore but less than Rs 1,000 crore in size, and another four brands that have a turnover of more than Rs 1,000 crore.



“The inflationary environment also took a toll on consumption patterns as consumers tightened their purse-strings and the consumer goods industry witnessed a slowdown,” he added. The chairman said that as pressures of the pandemic receded, high inflation emerged as the new challenge, which pushed up commodity prices in many countries.