Home / Companies / News / Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Executives said that while the policy is progressive and intended to create a new precedent, it is only slowly gaining traction

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first liquor policy in India, which permits offices in Haryana to serve liquor, isn't taking off because of cultural barriers, strict criteria, and the easy availability of liquor vends, reported The Economic Times (ET) citing executives.
They also noted that so far, no one has applied for the licences necessary to permit offices to serve alcohol on-site.

Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said that the majority of workplaces in India do not support mixing work and alcohol.
Although this is a positive step by the state government, mindsets need to change for the policy to be successful, he added.

Executives claimed that while the policy is progressive and intended to create a new precedent, it is only slowly gaining traction and may not have a significant impact on volume sales unless certain policy requirements and cultural norms are relaxed.
The founder of the beer and pub chain Beer Cafe, Rahul Singh, called the policy a reformative step towards responsible workplace culture but added, "The restrictions of 1 lakh square foot office space with 5,000 employees remains a tall order - very few are qualifying."

Since the policy's implementation on June 12, there have been no applications for licences.
"HR heads have expressed a shift in workplace culture. Also, while it is a progressive policy, the cost, criteria, and lack of comprehensive licence are missing gaps," Nita Kapoor, chief executive of ISWAI (International Spirits & Wines Association of India), told ET.

The Haryana government approved the possession and consumption of alcohol in corporate offices with 5,000 or more employees and a minimum covered area of 100,000 square feet in May.
The policy also reduces excise duty on mild beer, wine, and draught beer and was initially viewed as a move that would assist the alcobev (alcohol beverage) industry in regaining growth momentum following prolonged Covid-19 pandemic-induced disruptions, particularly in Gurgaon, which has a large presence of multinationals and BPO companies across technology and IT services, automobiles, consumer goods, and healthcare.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

Workplace imbalance hurting, expect employee engagement in 2023: Experts

Five additional brands crossed Rs 100 cr in sales in FY23, says Dabur India

Paytm GMV at 37% to Rs 4.05 trn in Jun qtr, value of loan disbursed grows

HDFC evaluates promoter Jain's offer for 2 Radisson Blu hotels in Ghaziabad

Tata Comm: Upsides in stock limited given execution challenges, valuations

Air India, Vistara merger under lens as CCI looks for impact on competition

Topics :HaryanaLiquor vendsworkplacealcoholLiquor banBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story