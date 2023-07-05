Home / Companies / News / Paytm GMV at 37% to Rs 4.05 trn in Jun qtr, value of loan disbursed grows

Paytm GMV at 37% to Rs 4.05 trn in Jun qtr, value of loan disbursed grows

The company's gross merchandise value (GMV), which reflects total payments made to merchants on the platform, was Rs 2.96 trillion in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The value of loan disbursed through Paytm grew over 2.5 times to Rs 14,845 crore, from Rs 5,554 crore a year ago and the volume grew by 51 per cent to 12.8 million, from 8.5 million during the same period | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, posted a 37 per cent growth in gross merchandise value at Rs 4.05 trillion in the April-June quarter of this year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's gross merchandise value (GMV), which reflects total payments made to merchants on the platform, was Rs 2.96 trillion in the same period a year ago.

"Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter (for three months ended June 2023) stood at Rs 4.05 trillion ($49.3 billion), YoY growth of 37 per cent," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The value of loan disbursed through Paytm grew over 2.5 times to Rs 14,845 crore, from Rs 5,554 crore a year ago and the volume grew by 51 per cent to 12.8 million, from 8.5 million during the same period.

"MoM (month-on-month) loan distribution trend in June reflects the higher disbursal in May which included pent-up demand for merchant loans from April due to one of our partners not disbursing as they were upgrading their systems," Paytm said.

The average monthly transacting users grew 23 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 92 million during the reported quarter from 75 million in the June 2022 quarter.

The total subscription merchants base, which the company earns from seeding payment devices, more than doubled to 7.9 million during June 2023 quarter from 3.8 million a year ago.

Also Read

Paytm stock gains as gross merchandise value rises 40% in March quarter

Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253%

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

Paytm's loan disbursals jump 330 per cent in December, GMV up 38 per cent

Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions

HDFC evaluates promoter Jain's offer for 2 Radisson Blu hotels in Ghaziabad

Tata Comm: Upsides in stock limited given execution challenges, valuations

Air India, Vistara merger under lens as CCI looks for impact on competition

ONGC Videsh reconsiders its plan to buy stake in Kenya oil project

Carl Zeiss to invest 250 mn euros for its largest 'vision' factory in India

Topics :PaytmLoan disbursals

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story