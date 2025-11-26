Home / Companies / News / Ramprasad Sridharan appointed PUMA India MD, succeeding Balagopalan

Ramprasad Sridharan appointed PUMA India MD, succeeding Balagopalan

PUMA has named retail veteran Ramprasad Sridharan as managing director of PUMA India from December, succeeding Karthik Balagopalan and strengthening its leadership for the fast-growing market.

Puma
Puma | (Photo: Reuters)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Nov 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
PUMA has appointed Ramprasad Sridharan as managing director of PUMA India from December.
 
He will report directly to PUMA chief commercial officer Matthias Bäumer at PUMA.
 
Sridharan comes with over 25 years of experience in brand building across the Asia-Pacific region, including digital growth and commercial strategy. Most recently, he was the chief executive officer and managing director at United Colors of Benetton India.
 
Sridharan replaces Karthik Balagopalan, who decided to pursue new interests outside the company.
 
Before joining United Colors of Benetton India, Sridharan held various senior leadership roles at companies such as Clarks and Reebok India. “His career has been defined by a strong focus on building a strong commercial strategy, with a special emphasis on leadership, organisational development, driving change and transformation, and fostering high-performance work environments,” the release said.
 
“Ram is a highly experienced leader with a strong track record in the fashion and footwear industry. He brings deep retail expertise to PUMA that will strengthen our operations and support India as one of our key markets,” Bäumer said in the release.
 
“I am confident that his strong background will help accelerate PUMA India’s growth and play a crucial role in turning our global strategic priorities into regional success,” he added.
 
Bäumer also thanked Balagopalan for his two decades with the company and wished him the best for his future.

Topics :Puma IndiaPumacorporate leadership

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

