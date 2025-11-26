Ramprasad Sridharan appointed PUMA India MD, succeeding Balagopalan

PUMA has appointed Ramprasad Sridharan as managing director of PUMA India from December.

He will report directly to PUMA chief commercial officer Matthias Bäumer at PUMA.

Sridharan comes with over 25 years of experience in brand building across the Asia-Pacific region, including digital growth and commercial strategy. Most recently, he was the chief executive officer and managing director at United Colors of Benetton India.

Sridharan replaces Karthik Balagopalan, who decided to pursue new interests outside the company.

Before joining United Colors of Benetton India, Sridharan held various senior leadership roles at companies such as Clarks and Reebok India. “His career has been defined by a strong focus on building a strong commercial strategy, with a special emphasis on leadership, organisational development, driving change and transformation, and fostering high-performance work environments,” the release said.