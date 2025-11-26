Home / Companies / News / Model Y buyers in India can recover a third of cost through savings: Tesla

Model Y buyers in India can recover a third of cost through savings: Tesla

Tesla expects Indian Model Y buyers to recover around a third of the ₹60 lakh cost through fuel and maintenance savings, with cheap home charging, and high resale value

Tesla Model Y
Tesla has opened showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi and, by early November, had reportedly secured around 600 bookings in India. | Company image
Rahul Goreja
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Tesla India expects buyers to recover roughly one-third of the Model Y’s ₹60 lakh price through fuel and maintenance savings within four to five years, the company's General Manager Sharad Agarwal said on Wednesday.
 
Indian customers could save nearly ₹20 lakh in reduced servicing and petrol expenses when opting for a Model Y, Agarwal said at an event in Gurugram, reported Reuters. He added that home-charging costs are about one-tenth of petrol prices and that the vehicle holds a high resale value.
 
Texas-headquartered Tesla entered India earlier this year, offering two variants of the Model Y:
  • Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): ₹60 lakh
  • Model Y Long Range RWD: ₹68 lakh
These vehicles, shipped from Shanghai, reportedly attract import duties of more than ₹21 lakh per unit, in line with India’s 70 per cent tariff on fully built imports under $40,000. Model Y prices in India remain significantly higher compared with major markets: $44,990 in the US, 263,500 yuan in China and €45,970 in Germany.
 
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Tesla sold 104 vehicles across September and October. The company has registered 118 cars in India so far in 2025, including 40 in October.
 
Tesla has opened showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi and, by early November, had reportedly secured around 600 bookings in India. For now, it has only committed to retailing its cars locally and has not indicated whether it plans to assemble vehicles in the country.

Tesla Model Y specs

The Tesla Model Y RWD is now available in India with 60 kWh and 75 kWh battery options, powered by a single electric motor producing around 295 hp. The 60 kWh version offers a WLTP range of 500 km per charge, while the Long Range RWD can travel up to 622 km on a single charge.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

