PlasmaGen Biosciences bags ₹150 cr to scale int'l plasma therapeutics

PlasmaGen Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on blood plasma-derived therapeutics, has secured Rs 150 crore in a minority equity financing round at a valuation of over Rs 1,500 crore. The round was led by ViNS Bioproducts, a specialty biopharma company, with participation from prominent HNI family offices, pharmaceutical entrepreneurs and existing investors.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Bengaluru, PlasmaGen has raised over Rs 600 crore in total funding to date. The fresh capital will be deployed towards scaling international operations, expanding the product portfolio and strengthening organisational capabilities.

What does the funding mean for PlasmaGen’s growth plans?

“The past year has been transformational for PlasmaGen, marking a step change in the scale and reach of the company. This momentum has put us on an exponential growth trajectory,” said Vivek V Kamath, chief executive officer of PlasmaGen Biosciences. “With a clear plan and the support of this financing, we are well positioned to turn our ambition into enduring impact for patients and partners worldwide,” he added. How are investors viewing PlasmaGen’s business model? The financing reflects strong investor conviction in PlasmaGen’s operating model, manufacturing infrastructure and long-term potential as a differentiated plasma biopharmaceutical platform. Since commencing commercial operations at a high-tech manufacturing facility in 2024, PlasmaGen has delivered rapid revenue growth and is now preparing to enter international markets. The company said the facility is only the fifth plasma fractionation facility in the country.

What is the company’s long-term vision? “From the outset, our objective has been to create a world-class, India-based plasma biopharmaceutical platform that delivers consistent quality and meaningful patient impact,” said Vinod Nahar, founder and executive chairman of PlasmaGen Biosciences. “This investment further strengthens PlasmaGen’s position as a long-term partner to healthcare systems and patients, both in India and internationally,” he added. What steps is PlasmaGen taking to expand globally? The company has identified distribution partners in key export markets and is advancing regulatory approvals to commence international operations. Domestically, PlasmaGen continues to strengthen its market presence with its portfolio of plasma-derived therapeutics addressing significant unmet medical needs.