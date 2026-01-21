Cashfree Payments rolls out ESOP buyback programme a year after fundraise

“As a company that has always put employee wellbeing first, we see ESOPs not merely as a retention tool or a future promise, but as a tangible way to participate in wealth creation and ownership,” said Akash Sinha, chief executive officer and co-founder, Cashfree Payments.

The plan will cover over 400 employees, including 175 former employees, the company said in a statement.

Who will be covered under the ESOP buyback programme?

Fintech company Cashfree Payments is set to implement an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback programme for current and former employees as the firm completes a decade of operations.

What is an ESOP buyback and how does it work?

An ESOP buyback allows employees to sell vested stock options to the company, subject to the terms of the arrangement, offering them liquidity in exchange for their shares.

What has been Cashfree Payments’ recent funding history?

Last year, the Bengaluru-based fintech raised $53 million in a funding round led by Korean digital entertainment company Krafton and existing investor Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners Group (UK). Prior to that, it had raised $44 million.