ICICI Pru AMC Smallcap Fund reopens for fresh investments from Jan 23

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) will resume subscriptions in its ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund from January 23, lifting all earlier investment restrictions.

What changes has ICICI Prudential AMC announced for its Smallcap Fund?

With effect from the reopening date, the fund house will withdraw all caps on investment amounts at the PAN level imposed in March 2024 to manage inflows.

Why had asset managers imposed restrictions on smallcap funds earlier?

Smallcap funds had seen several asset managers impose restrictions on inflows over the past few years amid concerns over valuation excesses and liquidity in the broader market.