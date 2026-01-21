L'Oreal to invest ₹3,500 cr in BeautyTech GCC in Hyderabad through 2030

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
L’Oréal will set up India’s first beauty technology hub in Hyderabad for an initial investment of Rs 3,500 crore (€350 million) through 2030, the French cosmetics giant said on Wednesday.
India Tech Hub will anchor L’Oréal’s global plans in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and “next-generation digital engineering”, the company said in a statement. It will create over 2,000 beauty-tech roles and put Hyderabad “at the heart” of the company’s technology ambition.
The hub will play a key role in L’Oréal’s integrated global AI and tech network, alongside similar facilities in France, United States, China, Singapore, Spain, Poland, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
“For over 31 years, L’Oréal has been deeply committed to India. Building on this legacy, we are harnessing India’s world-class tech and AI engineering expertise to power our new global Tech Hub,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal’s chief executive officer.
“We believe that the future of beauty lies at the intersection of science, technology and creativity, so Hyderabad will now sit at the heart of our AI and digital ambition,” he said.
L’Oréal said its partnership with Telangana, of which Hyderabad is the capital, stands as a milestone in the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation, strengthening the technological ties between the two countries.
The hub was announced after a meeting between Hieronimus and Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s minister for information technology, at the World Economic Forum 2026.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said: “We are delighted that L’Oréal has chosen Hyderabad for its new global tech hub, a decision that reflects the deep confidence global leaders place in Telangana’s innovation ecosystem and highly skilled talent pool. This partnership directly supports our Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision by creating over 2,000 high-value jobs and positioning our state as a global epicentre for AI and digital excellence."
“L’Oréal’s decision to establish its new global tech hub in Hyderabad is a powerful endorsement of Telangana’s ability to attract world-leading innovation. This collaboration exemplifies the Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision — a vision where global enterprises co-create next-generation technology with our extraordinary local talent,” said Babu.