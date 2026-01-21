L'Oreal to invest ₹3,500 cr in BeautyTech GCC in Hyderabad through 2030

L’Oréal will set up India’s first beauty technology hub in Hyderabad for an initial investment of Rs 3,500 crore (€350 million) through 2030, the French cosmetics giant said on Wednesday.

India Tech Hub will anchor L’Oréal’s global plans in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and “next-generation digital engineering”, the company said in a statement. It will create over 2,000 beauty-tech roles and put Hyderabad “at the heart” of the company’s technology ambition.

The hub will play a key role in L’Oréal’s integrated global AI and tech network, alongside similar facilities in France, United States, China, Singapore, Spain, Poland, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

“For over 31 years, L’Oréal has been deeply committed to India. Building on this legacy, we are harnessing India’s world-class tech and AI engineering expertise to power our new global Tech Hub,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal’s chief executive officer. “We believe that the future of beauty lies at the intersection of science, technology and creativity, so Hyderabad will now sit at the heart of our AI and digital ambition,” he said. L’Oréal said its partnership with Telangana, of which Hyderabad is the capital, stands as a milestone in the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation, strengthening the technological ties between the two countries.