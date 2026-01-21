Jindal Stainless Q3 profit jumps 26.6% as domestic demand offsets exports

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 26.6 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit for the December quarter as strong domestic demand and operational efficiencies helped the company offset a dip in exports caused by policy uncertainty in the United States and the European Union.

How did Jindal Stainless perform in Q3FY26?

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 828 crore in the third quarter (October–December) of FY26, compared with Rs 654 crore during the same period last year. EBITDA, or operating profit, rose 16.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,408 crore. Revenue for the quarter increased 6.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,518 crore, supported by steady demand from key sectors such as automotive, infrastructure, pipes and tubes, railways, metros and white goods.

What dividend did the company announce? The company’s board also approved the payment of an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share, or 50 per cent of the face value, for FY26. The record date for determining entitlement has been set as January 29, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before February 19, 2026, the company said. Why did exports decline during the quarter? On the export front, global trade sentiment remained subdued due to elevated uncertainty and protectionist measures in key western markets, particularly tariffs imposed by the United States and the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). As a result, the company’s share of exports in total sales declined to 5.4 per cent in the December quarter, compared with 8.5 per cent during the same period a year ago.

What did management say about policy uncertainty? During a media interaction after the results, Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the fall in exports was not due to competitiveness issues, but because customers in the United States and the European Union were unwilling to commit to long-term bookings amid extreme policy ambiguity. “We are completely ready and geared up to service export customers. But they are waiting for clarity on CBAM and on Trump’s final tariff position. Nobody is overstocking or booking long-term orders because they don’t know the duty impact when the material reaches the border,” Jindal said.

How has the company adjusted its market strategy? In response, the country’s largest stainless steel company by revenue strategically prioritised the domestic market, pushing the share of domestic sales to 94.6 per cent from 91.5 per cent a year earlier. JSL is also developing alternative export destinations, including South America, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea, as part of its mitigation strategy, although the US and EU will continue to be its primary export markets in the long term, Jindal said. What drove the improvement in profitability? Jindal said the rise in profit was driven by a combination of operational and commercial levers rather than any one-off factor.

“PAT growth is a culmination of multiple things, including higher volumes, better capacity utilisation, improved yields, cost reductions and a focus on value-added products,” he added. What risks and policy expectations did the company flag? The company flagged dumping from China and ASEAN countries as the biggest industry risk over the coming quarters, warning that heavy inflows could hurt MSME manufacturers and distort the domestic market. “We expect the Union Budget to strengthen quality controls, raise basic customs duty on stainless steel products, and include stainless steel in the upcoming national scrap policy,” Jindal said. What is the company’s financial position and expansion plan?