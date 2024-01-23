Competition Comm clears JSW Ventures' stake buy in MG Motor India

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has granted approval to JSW Group's proposed acquisition of a stake in MG Motor India Pvt Ltd.

MG Motor India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor.

The deal is to be done through JSW Ventures Singapore Pte, a newly incorporated entity that is part of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group.

The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of up to approximately 46 per cent of the share capital of the MG Motor India Pvt Ltd along with certain special rights by the JSW Ventures Singapore Pte, as per the notice submitted to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by the entities.

As per an update on CCI's website on Tuesday, the regulator has approved the proposed deal.