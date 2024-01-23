Optiemus-Corning JV to set up Rs 1K cr glass manufacturing unit in TN

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited (BIG TECH), a joint venture between Optiemus Infracom Ltd and Corning International Corporation, is set to establish a new facility for the production of cover glass manufacturing project at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam, Kanchipuram District. This may see an investment of Rs 1,003 crore with potential employment for 840 people.

The company plans to manufacture front-cover glass with extensive processes in India and supply to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in the country – adding value, employment as well as bringing precision glass-processing technology for the first time to India.

Corning International, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York with 172 years of history in innovation in material science for glass manufacturing, invented the strengthened glass ‘Corning Gorilla Glass’. This glass is widely used in portable devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Known for its damage and scratch resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass is featured in over more than 8 billion devices, transforming the smartphone landscape.

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom, a publicly listed company in India, has vast experience in mobile phone components and laptop manufacturing in India. On Monday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the company and the state’s investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.