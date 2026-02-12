Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 196 crore to expand its Chennai-based research and development facility.

The Mumbai-based auto major said it is committing the investment which is aimed at augmenting Mahindra Research Valley's (MRV) capabilities to support advanced vehicle design, product engineering and future technology developments.

"This marks a significant step in its allegiance towards enhancing R&D and focusing on Make In India. The commitment of fresh investments at the facility will strengthen the company's engineering and testing capabilities in the region and it will reinforce Chennai's role as a strategic hub for research and innovation," the automaker said in a statement.