Ceigall Infra secures Rs 2,160 crore NHAI HAM road project in Bihar

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a four-lane highway project in Bihar worth Rs 2,160 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The project involves the four-laning of the Sahebganj–Areraj–Bettiah section of NH-139W, with a total length of 78.94 km. This comprises section 1 from Sahebganj to Areraj (38.36 km) and section 2 from Areraj to Bettiah (40.58 km).

The construction period for the project is 730 days, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period. The highway corridor is expected to improve regional connectivity in Bihar, enhance road safety, and facilitate faster movement of goods and passengers, supporting economic development in the region, the company said.

Ramneek Sehgal, chairperson and managing director, Ceigall India, said the project aligns with the government’s PM Gati Shakti vision of integrated and multimodal infrastructure development. “As a long-term partner in India’s infrastructure journey, we remain committed to delivering this project with speed, quality and sustainability, contributing meaningfully to the country’s infrastructure-led development agenda,” he said. Ceigall’s overall order book stood at Rs 13,295 crore at the end of December 2025. Its roads and highways order book was around Rs 8,523 crore, accounting for 64.11 per cent of the total order book. “This order adds to Ceigall India’s robust order book and underlines the company’s continued focus on national highway projects under annuity-based models, aligned with long-term visibility of revenues and sustainable growth,” the company said.