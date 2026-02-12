Sanjay Dutt's The Glenwalk targets ₹200 crore revenue by March 2026

Premium Scotch whisky brand The Glenwalk, co-founded by actor Sanjay Dutt , has set a target of selling 2.4 lakh cases and achieving ₹200 crore in revenue by March 31. The company, backed by Cartel Bros, said the growth push will be driven by sharper consumer insights and category innovation, among other strategic levers.

Between April and December 2025, The Glenwalk reported net revenue of ₹100 crore, underscoring strong momentum in its scale-up phase. In 2025, the brand noted that it had delivered a breakout performance in Maharashtra, emerging as the state’s highest-selling Scotch.

Sanjay Dutt, co-founder, The Glenwalk, added, “Watching The Glenwalk win hearts across India has been incredibly fulfilling. 2025 was a landmark year, and the awards we have received reaffirm the passion and precision behind this brand. As we look to 2026, our vision is even stronger — greater reach, deeper consumer connections, and a commitment to delivering a world-class Scotch experience crafted for India.”

Building on this momentum, The Glenwalk is set to expand its portfolio with five new variants — The Glenwalk Blended Scotch Whisky – 5 Years Aged Peated Edition (43 per cent ABV, green label); 5 Years Aged Smoked Edition (48 per cent ABV, blue label); 7 Years Aged Peated Edition (43 per cent ABV, red label); 7 Years Aged Smoked Edition (48 per cent ABV, orange label); and a 48 per cent ABV variant (purple label). Mokksh Sani, co-founder, Cartel Bros, said, “2025 has validated everything we believed about The Glenwalk: its craft, its distinct taste, and its resonance with today’s Indian consumer. Earning ₹100 crore revenue from April–December 2025 is a testament to this momentum, but we are only getting started. With robust demand and clear market opportunities, we are confidently targeting 2.70 lakh cases by March 2026. The Glenwalk is not just growing, it is shaping the future of premium Scotch consumption in India.”