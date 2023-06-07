Home / Companies / News / Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt Ltd (MEMG India).

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (MHEPL) operates a chain of multi-speciality hospitals under the brand name 'Manipal Hospitals', while MEMG India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RSP Trust India and belongs to the Pai family group.

In a tweet on Tuesday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Private Limited".

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Competition Commission of India CCI Manipal Group

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:15 AM IST

