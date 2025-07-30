Schneider to buy remaining 35% stake in India JV at €5.5 bn valuation

Schneider Electric SE will acquire the remaining 35 per cent stake in its Indian joint venture from Temasek Holdings at a valuation of 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion), as the French electric equipment maker deepens its presence in South Asia’s fast-growing economy.

The all-cash deal will give Schneider full ownership of Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd. (SEIPL), subject to regulatory approvals including from India’s antitrust regulator. The transaction is expected to be closed in the coming quarters, said Schneider in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal marks a key step in Schneider’s long-term strategy to position India as a central hub in its global operations, leveraging the country’s strong economic growth and government programmes to promote domestic manufacturing.

“India is one of the key focus markets of Schneider Electric for the years to come,” said Olivier Blum, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO). “We are excited to capture the full growth potential of this unique opportunity and further implement our multi-hub strategy.” Schneider expects double-digit compound annual sales growth for SEIPL in the coming years and plans to scale up its capacity in India by 2.5 to 3 times. India, now the world’s fourth-largest economy, is forecast to grow over 6 per cent annually, according to estimates by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The buyout follows the 2018 transaction where Schneider and Temasek jointly acquired the electrical and automation business of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and combined it with Schneider’s local operations. Since then, SEIPL has emerged as the company’s third-largest market by revenue and a key contributor to global supply chains, and research and development.