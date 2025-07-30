Home / Companies / News / Schneider to buy remaining 35% stake in India JV at €5.5 bn valuation

French electric equipment maker will acquire Temasek's stake, gaining full ownership and expanding its India operations

Schneider Electric
The all-cash deal will give Schneider full ownership of SEIPL, subject to regulatory approvals (Photo: Reuters)
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Schneider Electric SE will acquire the remaining 35 per cent stake in its Indian joint venture from Temasek Holdings at a valuation of 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion), as the French electric equipment maker deepens its presence in South Asia’s fast-growing economy.
 
The all-cash deal will give Schneider full ownership of Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd. (SEIPL), subject to regulatory approvals including from India’s antitrust regulator. The transaction is expected to be closed in the coming quarters, said Schneider in a statement on Wednesday.
 
The deal marks a key step in Schneider’s long-term strategy to position India as a central hub in its global operations, leveraging the country’s strong economic growth and government programmes to promote domestic manufacturing.
 
“India is one of the key focus markets of Schneider Electric for the years to come,” said Olivier Blum, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO). “We are excited to capture the full growth potential of this unique opportunity and further implement our multi-hub strategy.”
 
Schneider expects double-digit compound annual sales growth for SEIPL in the coming years and plans to scale up its capacity in India by 2.5 to 3 times. India, now the world’s fourth-largest economy, is forecast to grow over 6 per cent annually, according to estimates by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
 
The buyout follows the 2018 transaction where Schneider and Temasek jointly acquired the electrical and automation business of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and combined it with Schneider’s local operations. Since then, SEIPL has emerged as the company’s third-largest market by revenue and a key contributor to global supply chains, and research and development.
 
In 2024, SEIPL generated 1.8 billion euros in statutory revenue, with total India sales (including exports) reaching 2.5 billion euros across Schneider subsidiaries. The group operates in India under a dual-brand strategy following the acquisition, with L&T’s rebranded operations now known as Lauritz Knudsen.
 
Temasek Deputy CEO Chia Song Hwee said the partnership with Schneider demonstrated how joint ventures can create long-term value. “We have been privileged to journey alongside Schneider Electric India and look forward to seeing them grow as a leading franchise in India,” he said.

Topics :Temasek HoldingsTemasekSchneider Electric joint ventures in India

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

