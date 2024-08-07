Coromandel International board appoints Sankarasubramanian as new MD & CEO

Coromandel International, India's leading agri solutions provider, has appointed Sankarasubramanian S as its new managing director and chief executive officer, with effect from Wednesday.

Prior to this, Sankarasubramanian was the executive director – nutrient business of the company. The current appointment will be applicable till January 31, 2028, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

He is a mathematics graduate from the University of Madras and a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India. He completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School in 2009.

His association with the Murugappa Group dates back to 1993. He started his career at E.I.D Parry (India) in corporate finance, where he progressed through various roles before joining Coromandel International Limited in 2003.

In 2011, he took charge as the company’s chief financial officer and, after a successful tenure of five years, was appointed president of the nutrient business in 2017 and was later redesignated as executive director. He has extensive experience in business strategy, general management, mergers and acquisitions, and policy interventions, particularly in the fertiliser sector. He also serves on the boards of the Fertiliser Association of India, Tunisian Indian Fertiliser S.A., Tunisia, and Foskor (Pty) Ltd, South Africa, along with some of the company’s subsidiaries.