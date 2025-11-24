Home / Companies / News / County Group buys 5 acre plot in Noida for ₹475 crore for housing project

County Group buys 5 acre plot in Noida for ₹475 crore for housing project

County Group is planning to develop only 226 residential units in this upcoming project, with a total development area of more than 11 lakh square feet

housing, housing project, village
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm County Group has bought 5-acre land in Noida through auction for around Rs 475 crore to develop a housing project, sources said.

The land, located in Sector 151, Noida, was acquired by the group through auction conducted by the state government, they added.

County Group is planning to develop only 226 residential units in this upcoming project, with a total development area of more than 11 lakh square feet.

The group delivered over 40 lakh square feet across three housing projects in 2024.

In 2025, it has launched two major projects Ivory County, a 63-lakh square feet luxury project in Sector 115, Noida, and Jade County, on 30 lakh square feet in NH24, Ghaziabad.

County Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market.

Land prices have surged in Noida and Greater Noida markets on the back of many infrastructure projects, including the upcoming international airport. The development authorities of Noida and Greater Noida authorities are monetising land parcels through the auction process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Snowflake says no timeline yet for India R&D centre as cloud demand grows

Schneider ties up with Vellore Institute to set up innovation centre

Spacetech startup Grahaa gets approval to launch nanosatellite from Brazil

TotalEnergies likely to sell 6% stake in Adani Green for ₹10,200 crore

Kwality Wall's India appoints board ahead of Hindustan Unilever demerger

Topics :noidaland rateshousing projectsReal Estate

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story