Home / Companies / News / Covaxin developed with focus on safety first, says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin developed with focus on safety first, says Bharat Biotech

In a statement, the company stated that Covaxin was developed with a single-minded focus on safety first, followed by efficacy

Covaxin was the only Covid-19 vaccine in the Govt of India's Covid-19 immunisation programme to have conducted efficacy trials in India, the vaccine major stated.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Biotech on Thursday asserted that its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is safe and devoid of any side-effects amid AstraZeneca's admission that Covishield could cause complications in rare cases.

In a statement, the company stated that Covaxin was developed with a single-minded focus on safety first, followed by efficacy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The vaccine was evaluated in more than 27,000 subjects as part of its licensure process, Bharat Biotech stated.

It was licensed under restricted use in clinical trial mode, where detailed safety reporting was carried out for several hundred thousand subjects, it noted.

The vaccine was also evaluated by the Union Ministry of Health, it said.

Besides, safety monitoring (pharmacovigilance) was continued throughout the product life cycle of Covaxin, it stated.

All the above studies and safety follow-up activities have demonstrated an excellent safety record for Covaxin without any vaccine-associated incidents of blood clots, thrombocytopenia, TTS, VITT, pericarditis, myocarditis, etc, Bharat Biotech said.

"As seasoned innovators and product developers, the Bharat Biotech team was well aware that, while the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines may be short-lived, the impact on patient safety could last a lifetime. Hence safety is the primary focus for all our vaccines," it added.

Covaxin was the only Covid-19 vaccine in the Govt of India's Covid-19 immunisation programme to have conducted efficacy trials in India, the vaccine major stated.

Bharat Biotech's statement comes days after AstraZeneca admitted in court that its vaccine could in very rare cases cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was sold in the country under the name Covishield.

Also Read

Mankind Pharma slips 4% on Beige's likely 3% stake sale via block deal

US rivalry with China expands to biotech, lawmakers see failure to compete

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Godrej family begins process to untangle cross-holdings in listed entities

YES Bank receives service tax demand order of over Rs 6.42 crore penalty

Ceat Q4 results: Net profit falls 18.8% to Rs 109 cr on higher rubber costs

RBI lifts curb on Bajaj Finance's lending products 'eCOM', 'Insta EMI Card'

Janhvi Kapoor opens Chennai family home for Airbnb's 'Icons' experience

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusBharat Biotech

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story