Credgenics forays into consumer segment with FixMyScore.ai platform

“We are building an app that helps users. It can be thought of as a credit repayment app, while addressing issues with respect to credit bureaus, outstanding dues, and helping users settle with banks,” Goel explained.

On monetisation, he added that the commercials depend on bank partnerships and the amount settled through its app.

“The revenue lines would remain if there is any settlement that gets executed on the application with the bank. There is a percentage of the amount that you get from the bank side if you are able to help them collect that amount,” he added.