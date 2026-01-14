Home / Companies / News / Credgenics forays into consumer segment with FixMyScore.ai platform

Credgenics has entered the consumer segment with the launch of FixMyScore.ai, targeting credit score improvement and repayment solutions for retail borrowers

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
Debt collections fintech Credgenics is foraying into the consumer category after it rolled out credit score improvement and repayment platform FixMyScore.ai on Wednesday.
 
The company is targeting 100,000 users by March, which it further expects to grow to between three million and four million by the end of the next financial year (FY27), Rishabh Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Credgenics, told Business Standard.
 
“The target is to reach 100,000 users by March. We have anticipated the number to be in the range of three million to four million by the next financial year-end,” he said.
 
FixMyScore is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
 
“We are building an app that helps users. It can be thought of as a credit repayment app, while addressing issues with respect to credit bureaus, outstanding dues, and helping users settle with banks,” Goel explained.
 
On monetisation, he added that the commercials depend on bank partnerships and the amount settled through its app.
 
“The revenue lines would remain if there is any settlement that gets executed on the application with the bank. There is a percentage of the amount that you get from the bank side if you are able to help them collect that amount,” he added.
 
Credit card growth
 
The launch comes at a time when the number of outstanding credit cards has grown to 114.9 million in November 2025, according to the latest data. This compares with 107.23 million in November 2024.
 
“In India, the credit ecosystem is growing. Anything that helps borrowers resolve their queries and facilitates resolution makes sense for both lenders and borrowers,” Goel said.
 
He explained that the market has remained underpenetrated as companies are required to partner with multiple banks and credit bureaus.
 
“Building partnerships with 50 banks will take time. It took us seven years. The moment one is not able to establish a partnership with a bank, it becomes difficult,” he said.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

