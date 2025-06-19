Amazon plans ₹2,000 crore push to expand warehousing, delivery in India

Amazon has announced plans to invest around ₹2,000 crore ($233 million) in India in 2025, to scale up its logistics and delivery infrastructure, improve service speed and reliability, and enhance the welfare of its employees and delivery partners, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

The investment will go towards Amazon India 's new fulfilment centres, sortation hubs, and delivery stations across the country. The company also plans to upgrade existing facilities with automation, better cooling systems, safety features, and rest areas, including infrastructure designed for people with disabilities.

“Over the past decade, we’ve built one of India’s most extensive logistics infrastructures,” said Abhinav Singh, vice president of operations for Amazon India. “This fresh investment is part of our long-term commitment to improve delivery speed, enhance safety, and support the people who power our network.”

Boosting infrastructure and upgrading facilities The new funds will also be used to open more fulfilment centres and improve the ones already in place. Amazon wants to speed up deliveries and handle orders more efficiently across its serviceable pin codes in India. Its warehouses, built at scale with a focus on automation, are also being upgraded to be more energy-efficient and accessible, with features like better cooling, enhanced safety measures, and rest areas for workers, including those with disabilities. ALSO READ: Quick commerce price war heats up as Amazon, Flipkart enter the fray Amazon said these changes will help improve the customer experience while also creating jobs and supporting small businesses in the areas it operates.

Worker welfare and safety prioritised A portion of the funding will support employee welfare initiatives. Programmes such as Ashray, which provide rest stops for delivery workers, will be expanded. Other schemes, including Samridhi (financial literacy), Pratidhi (scholarships), and Sushruta (healthcare for truck drivers), will also be scaled up. Amazon said it aims to reach over 80,000 delivery personnel with health check-ups by the end of 2025. All associates, including delivery staff, are covered by insurance and have access to on-site first aid. Safety upgrades for delivery workers Amazon is also investing in safety and efficiency tools for delivery workers. These include tech to monitor routes, balance workloads, and send helmet-use alerts.