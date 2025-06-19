Home / Companies / News / Welspun Living to launch large-scale skilling programme for textile sector

Welspun Living to launch large-scale skilling programme for textile sector

Under this initiative, Welspun Living will train and certify 1,000 candidates in its pilot phase, with at least 50 per cent women participation, particularly from underrepresented regions

Welspun Group
Upon successful completion, all trainees will receive a joint certification from NSDC and Welspun and be assured of captive employment within Welspun's textile operations. Photo: Welspun.com
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Jun 19 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Home textiles manufacturer Welspun Living Ltd on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch a large-scale skilling and employment initiative focused on operator-level roles in the textile sector.

Under this initiative, Welspun Living will train and certify 1,000 candidates in its pilot phase, with at least 50 per cent women participation, particularly from underrepresented regions such as the North-Eastern states and Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement.

The total investment for the program amounts to Rs 4.25 crore. 

"This partnership reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. By focusing on women from North East and Uttarakhand, we are not only bridging skill gap but also unlocking pathways to economic independence, self-worth, and generational impact," Welspun Living MD and CEO Dipali Goenka said.

The program will be conducted at Welspun's facilities in Anjar and Vapi in Gujarat in a combination of classroom-based training and on-the-job training in key technical areas such as machine handling, production processes, quality control, safety protocols, and soft skills. 

Upon successful completion, all trainees will receive a joint certification from NSDC and Welspun and be assured of captive employment within Welspun's textile operations.

"Skill development is not just about employment, it is about creating opportunities and empowering people with the ability to transform their futures. Through our collaboration with NSDC, we aim to create a more inclusive and future-ready textile workforce, and contribute to boost economic growth," Welspun Living Ltd Chief Human Resources Officer Rajesh Jain added.

