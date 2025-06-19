Welspun Living to launch large-scale skilling programme for textile sector

Home textiles manufacturer Welspun Living Ltd on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch a large-scale skilling and employment initiative focused on operator-level roles in the textile sector.

Under this initiative, Welspun Living will train and certify 1,000 candidates in its pilot phase, with at least 50 per cent women participation, particularly from underrepresented regions such as the North-Eastern states and Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement.

The total investment for the program amounts to Rs 4.25 crore.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. By focusing on women from North East and Uttarakhand, we are not only bridging skill gap but also unlocking pathways to economic independence, self-worth, and generational impact," Welspun Living MD and CEO Dipali Goenka said.