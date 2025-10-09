Crisil leases office space in Mumbai, to pay ₹597 crore over 15 years

Global analytics firm Crisil has leased 2.5 lakh square feet of office space in Lightbridge, Saki Vihar, Mumbai, and will pay a total rent of Rs 597.3 crore over a 15-year lease term, according to lease documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm Propstack.

Crisil has leased floors 10 to 15 in the property and will pay a monthly rent of Rs 2.35 crore, translating to Rs 94 per square foot per month. The rent will escalate by 4.77 per cent annually. The company has also paid a security deposit of Rs 38.20 crore to the landlords, Nathan Properties Private Limited and Gamma Construction Private Limited. The lease commenced on August 31, 2025.

Cowrks takes 1.76 lakh sq ft in Powai Meanwhile, Cowrks, a co-working operator owned by Brookfield, has leased 1.76 lakh square feet of space in Crisil House (One Downtown Central), Powai. The firm has taken the premises for seven months and will pay a monthly rent of Rs 3.88 crore, equivalent to Rs 220 per square foot per month. Cowrks has leased the ground floor and floors three to nine from Kairos Properties Private Limited. The lease began on September 1, 2025, and Cowrks will undertake fit-out work for managed office services during the tenure. Rising rentals in Saki Vihar and Powai