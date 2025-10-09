Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

The purchase option is currently available for customers in five major cities: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, the company said in a statement

Royal Enfield
The delivery and after-sales service support will be provided by the customer's preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the city. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said its entire 350cc range can be bought online as part of its collaboration with Amazon India.

The purchase option is currently available for customers in five major cities: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, the company said in a statement.

Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available through a dedicated Royal Enfield brand store on Amazon India, it added.

The delivery and after-sales service support will be provided by the customer's preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the city, Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, stated.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

