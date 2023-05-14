Go First has access to Rs 300 cr, will start ops at the earliest: Exec

Go First is also taking a legal view on the leases that have been terminated by lessors. The airline's CEO, Kaushik Khona, has interacted with airline's employees including pilots. "The pilots are keen to continue working with us. We've informed them there will be no salary cut and salary will be paid once the business plan is approved by the committee of creditors," the executive added.

"While a Rs 82 crore loan has been received under ECLGS, the balance Rs 208 crore has been sanctioned. If the committee of creditors approves, this amount can be drawn. There are certain receivables from charter flights undertaken by the airline and also refunds due to airline. So around Rs 300 crore will be available to the airline to restart operations" the executive added.