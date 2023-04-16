Home / Companies / News / Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects

Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects

Transaction to cost up to $1 bn; valuation muted due to tightening of interest rates, says banker

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Premium
Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Macquarieroad projectsActisKKR

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Order rebound could lead to uptick for road infrastructure players

Macquarie double upgrades Paytm to 'outperform', ups target price by 80%

235 critical road infrastructure projects shortlisted under GatiShakti

Maharashtra govt asks large infra firms to bid for Mumbai road projects

Vodafone Idea awards Rs 200 crore network order to Chinese firm ZTE

Top headlines: HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend, Sec 144 imposed in UP

Record-breaking reach in Hindi speaking markets for IPL 2023: Disney Star

HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend from net profits of FY23

NFRA imposes fine, bans auditors for misconduct in audit of DHFL branches

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story