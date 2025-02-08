Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Cube Highways InvIT buys two road assets at enterprise value of Rs 4,184 cr

Cube Highways InvIT buys two road assets at enterprise value of Rs 4,184 cr

Both the assets are annuity-based and located in Jammu and Kashmir

cube highways
The proposed acquisition will optimally complement the existing portfolio of assets of Cube InvIT.
Prachi Pisal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cube Highways infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) signed share purchase agreements (SPA) with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) to acquire two road assets at an enterprise value of Rs 4,184 crore. 
 
The agreement was signed on Friday to acquire 100 per cent stake in Quazigund Expressway Private Limited and Athaang Jammu Udhampur Highway Private Limited. Both the assets are based on an annuity model.
 
The proposed acquisition will optimally complement the existing portfolio of assets of Cube InvIT and will fit in with its strategy of deploying its debt capacity to acquire high-quality assets, InvIT said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.
 
The all-cash deal is subject to all other closing adjustments as specified in the SPA, the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent and closing conditions, including receipt of statutory clearances as agreed upon in the definitive documentation signed amongst the parties.
 
Presently, regulatory approvals from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are expected to be required, InvIT said.
 
Further, InvIT's portfolio size post finalisation of its current pipeline will comprise 27 diverse assets located across India.

Also Read

NaBFID invests Rs 745 crore in long-term bonds issued by NDR InvIT

Indian REITs Association appoints Alok Aggarwal to drive sector growth

Property Share becomes first FOP; gets Sebi license for small, medium REIT

Delhi polls LIVE: 'For 1st time since Independence, BJP will have govt in Delhi, adjoining states'

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES, ODI Tri-series 2025: Glenn Phillips' fiery 100 takes NZ to 330/6

 
Additionally, Quazigund Expressway and Athaang Jammu Udhampur Highway cumulatively span around 80 kilometres. Both assets are fully operational availability-based concessions with an outstanding life of approximately six and a half years. 
 
Quazigund Expressway is one of the longest bi-directional tunnels in India, while Athaang Jammu Udhampur Highway is an essential link between Jammu and Srinagar. The assets were incorporated in 2010 with a concession period of 20 years.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Group-owned Anamudi Real Estates buys Rs 80.83 cr land in Mumbai

Naveen Jindal Group forays into nuclear energy with a new company

New OBD emission norms to increase 2W prices by 1-2%: Hero MotoCorp

Premium

Britannia plans to take 'capex break' amid slowdown in urban demand

Infosys lays off about 350 Mysore campus recruits; employees upset

Topics :Infrastructure investment Trustsroad infrastructureIndian highways

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story